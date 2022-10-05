Jennifer’s Body terrified Megan Fox when she first saw it

There is no denying that the horror movie Jennifer’s Body is iconic or that it has its fair share of frights. However, it turns out that the 2009 cult classic starring Megan Fox as the titular flesh-eating teen may have been too scary for its own good, as it even managed to terrify its lead actor when she first saw it.

Directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody, Jennifer’s Body tells the story of a young woman who becomes a demon after a sub-par indie rock band’s attempt at a virgin sacrifice goes wrong. Fox plays the part of Jennifer, who spends most of the monster movie luring boys to their death and eating them alive. It’s a pretty grim concept, right?

Well, its cast agrees with us, as in an archived interview with MoviesOnline, Fox admitted that seeing herself as the murderous creature during a studio session of re-recording some screams and dialogue for the teen movie, made her jump out of her skin.

“I was doing ADR [Automated Dialogue Replacement] on [Jennifer’s Body] recently, and I didn’t know that they had done more sound design since the last time I’d seen it,” the star explained. “So we were watching the clip that I was going to add a scream to, and I remember the screams that I did on set, and I didn’t know they had added more. So, when I got to that part, I literally jumped and screamed inside the looping booth.”

“It frightened me, and it shook me up for five minutes,” she continued. “I couldn’t do my ADR because I was like, ‘Holy shit! That was really scary!’ It’s cool to see myself being able to scare people because I’m just a little girl. Look at me; I’m so sweet.”

While initially frowned upon by critics and audiences alike when it was first released, in the wake of the #MeToo movement and some reassessments, Jennifer’s Body has rightly been recognised for the cult classic and killer thriller movie that it is. Fox has previously expressed her desire for a Jennifer’s Body TV series. However, unfortunately, no future projects or scares for this IP are on the horizon just yet.

Fox can next be seen in the action movie The Expendables 4, alongside the likes of Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.