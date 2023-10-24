Jennifer Lawrence’s hilarious new movie is now on Netflix

It seems bizarre that Jennifer Lawrence had never done an all-out comedy before this year’s No Hard Feelings, given her natural ability to make us laugh-snort one of those enormous cinema sodas out of our noses. And now, we can laugh-snort all over again, thanks to Netflix.

Fresh from its cinema run, Jennifer Lawrence‘s very R-rated comedy has now joined the seemingly endless supply of gems on Netflix. As we wrote in our No Hard Feelings review, Lawrence shines in the role of an Uber driver who takes on a very different job when she loses her car. She answers a Craiglist ad from two parents desperate for someone to date their shy teenage son before he heads off to college.

The movie works almost entirely because Lawrence is at her most explosive. She’s willing to throw herself into the awkward flirtations and naked beach fights – yup, seriously – to make this as good as possible. It’s that kind of relentless energy that all of the best comedy movies need.

It has been a decade since Lawrence won her Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook and made some of her best movies – as well as the utterly disastrous Passengers – but she might never have been better than she is right now.

If you need any more convincing to watch No Hard Feelings, you can enjoy the first nine minutes for free right now. Here you go…

Lawrence might never have been better than she is right now. The one-two punch of No Hard Feelings – outrageous, noisy comedy – and last year’s Apple TV Plus original Causeway – low-key, contemplative drama – shows just how broad her talent is. Like all of the best actors, she can do it all.

And Netflix audiences have thrown their arms around No Hard Feelings already, firing it right to the top of the US Netflix charts in the few days after its arrival. We’re certainly lining it up for a rewatch as soon as possible.

As for Lawrence, her upcoming projects couldn’t be more different from No Hard Feelings. Having re-established herself in Hollywood, she’s currently lining up new movies with indie darlings Luca Guadagnino, Lynne Ramsay, and Paolo Sorrentino, as well as a new collaboration with her Hunger Games director Gary Ross. There’s nothing she can’t do.

Speaking of The Hunger Games, that franchise is heading back to our screens with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date. So it’s a great time to revisit The Hunger Games movies in order and learn why Jennifer Lawrence hesitated in saying yes to The Hunger Games all those years ago.