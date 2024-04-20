Jeff Bridges will make a sequel to his best movie, on one condition

There are plenty of brilliant movies under Jeff Bridges‘ belt. He’s covered a wide range of genres across his impressive career stretch, including some of the best Westerns, best science fiction movies, and even the occasional superhero movie.

Basically, the man has done it all. But Jeff Bridges is not above revisiting projects, and in a recent interview with People Magazine, he confesses that there is one particular project that he would be happy to make a sequel to… with one caveat.

And honestly, when it comes to this particular movie, we think he should be able to make whatever conditions he wants.

That’s right, he’s done it all. But in terms of truly iconic filmography, does it get much better than The Big Lebowski? The Coen Brothers cult classic film has widely been regarded as one of the best movies of all time, so we’re pleased to hear that Bridges wouldn’t turn down a sequel.

“Oh, God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would,” he said. “The brothers, they’re mysterious and full of surprises. You don’t know what they’re going to do, so since they’re surprising, I don’t think they’ll make a sequel.”

“But like I say, they’re surprising, so maybe they’ll surprise me and make a sequel.”

Of course, The Big Lebowski isn’t the only Bridges-Coen collaboration. The actor would later go on to work with the duo again in 2010’s True Grit, a role which would earn him his sixth Oscar nomination.

The Big Lebowski celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, marking the release of the film that brought us Bridges’ unforgettable performance as The Dude.

These days, you'll catch Jeff Bridges gearing up for The Old Man season 2 release date.