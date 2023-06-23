Jason Statham’s best action movies are now streaming on Prime

Jason Statham has certainly seen his fair share of action over the years – dipping his toe into many franchises including Fast and Furious, The Expendables and lest we forget – Crank. He’s also starred in some films which should be prolific franchises by now if there was any justice in the world – we’re looking at you Spy. But maybe his best action movie series is The Transporter – and the first two are now streaming on Prime Video in the US.

The Transporters are English-language movies, but are actually French films – directed by Cory Yeun and Louis Letterier (who directed Fast X), and written by Luc Besson (Leon, The Fifth Element, Valerian). Statham plays a getaway driver and smuggler for hire who transports less-than-legal packages from one destination to another. He becomes more embroiled with his job than he would like when he discovers that his cargo is human.

After a career as a professional diver, then model, Statham’s acting career began with the one-two punch of double Guy Ritchie movies Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000). After a long absence, Statham recently reteamed with Ritchie for Wrath of Man (2021) and Operation Fortune (2023).

Statham will next be seen in Meg 2: The Trench which will be released in August 2023 and was inexplicably directed by Ben Wheatley. Transporter 2 did better at the box office than the first Transporter movie, and Roger Ebert said it was better than the original. After further proving his action chops on The Incredible Hulk and Clash of the Titans, as well as directing TV series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Lupin, Louis Letterier was drafted in at the last minute to take over directing duties on Fast and Furious 10.

You can watch the first two Transporter movies to your heart’s content on Prime Video in the US. After The Meg 2, Statham will appear in The Expendables 4 which is set for release in September 2023. The action movie star is showing no signs of slowing down.

