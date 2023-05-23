James Bond star is “completely satisfied” by the Daniel Craig movies

Wondering who will be the next James Bond? Us too. Luckily, 007’s adventures make up some of what we think are the best spy movies of all time, so there are plenty of martinis and silenced pistols in James Bond‘s back catalog to revisit.

And Daniel Craig‘s are some of the mightiest in our opinion, with sleek action, suave costume design, and solid production value. Turns out, one of the stars from Craig’s era in the role agrees.

Telling Deadline he would, in theory, be up for another round but is “satisfied” with his time in the action movies (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and No Time to Die), Jeffrey Wright of The Hunger Games cast had this to say.

“I had a great run on those films, together with Daniel [Craig], Barbara Broccoli, and Michael Wilson and I’m very happy to let that be. I’d never expected to be a part of that franchise.”

“I was an enormous geeky fan of the Bond films as a kid, as many of us were. I’m completely satisfied with what we did there. I’m happy to move on and let someone else be part of it.”

New movies coming up for Wright include an untitled film from Cord Jefferson based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett, but he’s currently taking some time off to “chill”.

