Miles Teller’s Grandma thinks he’d make a great James Bond

Who’s going to be the next James Bond? We don’t know, and we could be a while away from finding out. That said, a certain Hollywood actor already has a cheerleader in his corner. Top Gun 2 star Miles Teller’s grandma would like to see him take up the 007 mantle.

On Twitter, Leona Flowers made her views known on who should be the next to be the thriller movie icon. “They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies,” she said. “I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for – talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal and oh, so cool. He can be that guy! Wouldn’t he be great?”

She’s not wrong. Tellers is talented, handsome, has been in a couple of global hits by now, and we doubt he skips leg day. Daniel Craig leaves big, suave shoes behind, after playing James Bond for five action movies over 15 years. Teller exhibits many of the qualities we’d associate with a good 007, but it’s a tall order.

Sadly, Teller might already be disqualified, because he’s not British or Irish. Since George Lazenby’s outing, James has uniformly been portrayed by actors from Ireland or Britain. Unless Teller’s been low-key from the United Kingdom this whole time, he’s off to a bad start.

Of course, anything can happen, and the search is ongoing, albeit slowly. Barbara Broccoli, producer on the James Bond franchise, recently commented that the next instalment wouldn’t start filming for two years at the very least.

Who knows, maybe that’s enough time for Teller to plead his case. In the meantime, you can catch No Time to Die on Prime Video.