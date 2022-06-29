Next James Bond movie won’t start filming for two years

It is time to grab your martini glasses and pistols because the next James Bond movie is on its way – just not anytime soon. According to Deadline, producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed that the next 007 spy movie will likely begin filming in two years, in 2024.

While at a private event in London to honour Broccoli and her brother Michael G. Wilson for receiving their BFI Fellowships, the long-time Bond producer told the publication about the production update, and hinted that the two-year wait was inevitable. Broccoli shared that the team haven’t begun their search for the actor who will replace Daniel Craig as the titular agent in the upcoming sequel, and this time around, they want their choice to be above the expected picks and instead act as a “reinvention of Bond.”

In short, there is still a lot to do, and the key component – James Bond – hasn’t even been finalised yet. “Nobody’s in the running,” she said. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through.”

“There isn’t a script, and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond,” Broccoli continued. “We’re reinventing who he is, and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

The last James Bond in the franchise, Daniel Craig, seemingly died at the end of the 2021 movie No Time To Die. On who the next James Bond will be to replace him, Broccoli has stated how the actor will be a man, but didn’t disclose any stars who may be on the studio’s shortlist.

However, popular public frontrunners for the gig seem to be Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame. Stay tuned for any updates.