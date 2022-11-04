Henry Cavill would like a “conversation” about James Bond role

The Daniel Craig era of James Bond movies is officially over and the search is on for the next 007, so once again Henry Cavill’s name is being thrown around for the role. He may have just signed up for more Superman movies, but the actor says he would be keen to talk about becoming Bond.

Cavill has been linked to the role in the spy movie franchise for years now, and with good cause. He’s a big, strong guy who’s no stranger to kicking ass in action movies. He’s also British too, which generally helps. But, surely he’s too busy with the superhero movie world again?

Well, in an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill admitted he would enjoy at least speaking about taking on the role.

“Yeah. I’m quite busy now. I love those guys, Barbara [Broccoli] and Mike [G. Wilson]. Whether I’m considered for the role or not, I don’t know. But it’d be fun to have the conversation, for sure. And if I’m not, then I just want to see what they do with it next, because I think they’re amazing,” Cavill said.

It remains to be seen just what Cavill’s involvement in the DCEU looks like moving forward, but it sounds like everyone involved in Warner Bros wants Cavill and his Clark Kent to become a key figure once more.

Could Cavill balance his duties in the DC movie universe and save the world from the threat of dastardly movie villains as Britain’s top spy? It would be a tall order, but if anyone can handle it, we imagine Cavill can.

