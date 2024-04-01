We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Daniel Craig was made honorary commander to match James Bond rank

James Bond star Daniel Craig was awarded an honorary rank to match his onscreen counterpart by the UK Navy.

Daniel Craif made honorary commander
James Bond enjoys many perks being a 00 agent for MI6, nice clothes, cool gadgets, and martinis that have never been stirred. Did you know, though, that Bond actually holds a real-life rank in the UK navy? He’s a commander, and now so is Daniel Craig. The No Time To Die star was given the rank of honorary commander ahead of his final outing as Bond.

“I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service,” Craig said after being honoured with the rank. In a statement, the navy wrote that the actor “is keen to support personnel within the Royal Navy, with a particular interest in service families.”

“I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy,” First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said. “Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the Service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.”

Admiral Radakin also paid tribute to the real Royal Navy, who use the same technology and skills Bong does to “keep Britain safe through missions across the globe.” Director Cary Fukunaga and the Bond team worked closely with the Ministry and Defence and Royal Navy on No Time To Die. The HMS Dragon features in the action movie and can be seen in a blink, and you’ll miss it moment in the newest trailer.

Access to the Dragon isn’t the only thing the MoD provided the Bond team with. The Royal Air Force also granted them to RAF Brize Norton, a base in Oxfordshire, which was transformed using movie magic into a NATO airbase in Norway. The army meanwhile supplied troops from the Household Cavalry for the film to use. I hope they asked the Queen…

