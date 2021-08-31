No Time To Die final trailer prepares Daniel Craig’s James Bond for the end

Despite some delays, No Time To Die, the latest James Bond movie, has held onto its September release date for some time now. A new trailer affirms that plan, setting the action movie in stone for autumn.

The spy movie features a slightly older 007 coming out of retirement for a mission to save a missing scientist. As ever in the world of James Bond, nothing is as it seems, and said scientist was actually kidnapped by Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin, a heavily-scarred terrorist on the warpath. Christoph Waltz’s Ernst Stavro Blofeld, from Spectre, is involved too, but it’s Lyutsifer that presents the major threat.

Stakes are high for what’s intended to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as MI6’s finest agent. His fifth thriller movie in the series was supposed to come out in April 2020, placing it firmly in the rearview movie by now. PRoduction company Eon has remained dedicated to giving James the full theatrical treatment, eschewing streaming services in favour of coming to the big screen first. Well, here we are, and it looks like we might finally get to see how little time we have to die come September (October in the US).

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga, from a script by him, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Aside from the above, the cast includes Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes. The video is currently unlisted, but can be viewed here.

Another clip, with a retrospective of Craig’s time as James, was also uploaded:

The official synopsis reads: “James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time To Die is exclusively in theatres September 30 in UK, and October 8 in US.