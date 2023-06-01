Jackie Chan and John Cena’s new movie is their answer to Mad Max

John Cena may be flying high following Fast and Furious 10, but he’s more to come this year in the way of new movies, and a trailer for an upcoming film with Jackie Chan has us excited.

Sparking memories of the best action movies ever — according to just about everyone — the pair’s 2023 project is full of high-speed chases, blue open sky, and sandy, saturated, vistas.

And, of course, a lot of ass-kickings — this is a Jackie Chan movie, after all. The Hidden Strike trailer speaks for itself; have a watch below to see some of the visual similarities to George Miller‘s Mad Max: Fury Road.

While this flick seems quite a bit different tonally (and in the budget) it makes sense to mimic some of the stylings of Fury Road, a masterpiece in the eyes of many movie fans. At the beginning of the trailer, you can see those familiar oranges and blues as the backdrop to large-scale vehicular destruction set pieces.

Perhaps doesn’t have the awesome practical effects and other peaks of Fury Road, but it looks quite fun nonetheless. We’ll have to wait and see how it stacks up to a film that made it onto our best movies of all time list. It doesn’t have a set release date yet.

