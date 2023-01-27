It Ends With Us movie release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the It Ends With Us movie release date? Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or just don’t know how to use TikTok), you’ll know that romance author Colleen Hoover has taken #BookTok by storm. Her novel, It Ends With Us, became the bestselling book of 2022, with Hoover becoming America’s top-selling author after the hit book went TikTok-viral and racked up 2 billion cumulative views.

Work on a big-screen adaptation of the novel has been quietly ticking along since 2019, with Justin Baldoni taking on director duties. But on January 26 2023, it was announced that Baldoni, whose director credits include drama movies Five Feet Apart and Clouds, would also be starring in the flick alongside Blake Lively.

With the pair making a name for themselves in TV series like Jane the Virgin and Gossip Girl, its clear that this swooning romance movie is in capable hands: all that’s left to do is dive in and learn more about the It Ends With Us movie release date, plot, cast, and more.

It Ends With Us release date speculation

A release date for It Ends With Us hasn’t been announced yet. However, behind-the-scenes work on this film has been going on longer than you might think, with Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios optioning the film back in 2019.

In October 2021, Baldoni teased on Instagram that a first draft of the script was already completed, while in July 2022, the feel-good movie director revealed that they were already conducting readings of the scripts with die-hard Hoover fans.

With the writing process seemingly approaching its final stages, it looks like the only thing left to do is fill out the rest of the cast and start filming!

So, taking into account the casting, filming, and post-production process, it seems likely that the movie will be hitting theatres sometime in 2024.

It Ends With Us cast speculation

The two leads in the film have already been confirmed, with Blake Lively being cast as Lily Bloom and Justin Baldoni being cast as her lover, Dr. Ryle Kincaid.

It remains to be seen who will be cast as Atlas Corrigan; Lily’s ex and another prominent character in the books.

Who’s in It Ends With Us?

Justin Baldoni as Dr. Ryle Kincaid

Blake Lively as Lily Bloom

It Ends With Us plot speculation

Given that It Ends With Us is based on the book of the same name, we already have a pretty clear idea of the plot.

The official plot synopsis for the new movie is yet to be confirmed, but the one for the book is as follows: “Lily hasn’t always had it easy, but that’s never stopped her from working hard for the life she wants. She’s come a long way from the small town in Maine where she grew up—she graduated from college, moved to Boston, and started her own business. So when she feels a spark with a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, everything in Lily’s life suddenly seems almost too good to be true.”

“As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan—her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened.”

It’s also worth noting that Colleen Hoover, the author of the novel, is intimately involved in the rom-com as a consultant – so it seems unlikely that they’ll deviate too far from the source material.

If this movie announcement has already got your heart racing, hop on that adrenaline train and check out our guides to the best thriller movies and thriller series.