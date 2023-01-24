Invincible movie is “helped” by animated series, says Robert Kirkman

The hit animated series Invincible has captured fans’ hearts since its release on Prime Video in 2021. However, while the TV series is all well and good, many followers of the Invincible franchise have been curious about news regarding the IP’s new movie in the works.

A live-action Invincible movie has been in development since 2017 over at Universal, and information on the project has been sparse for years…until now. Robert Kirkman, the creator of the Invincible comics, has finally revealed a promising update regarding the upcoming Invincible live-action movie, suggesting that the franchise’s recent TV series is giving the studio the push it needs.

“We’re very much still working on that,” Kirkman told Comicbook.com when asked about the status of the live-action movie. “Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it’s safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely.”

“People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal,” he continued. “So we’re riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible.”

At the time of writing, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are still attached to write, direct, and produce the Invincible movie. However, casting and plot details are still widely unknown.

While we wait for more updates, fans can look forward to Invincible season 2, which will hit the streaming service Prime Video sometime in 2023. To sign up for a Prime membership, click our link here.

