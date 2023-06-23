Mads Mikkelsen still has one career goal after doing Indiana Jones

Mads Mikkelsen has appeared in various blockbusters and TV series over the years, but there's still one career goal he wants to tick off his bucket list.

Mads Mikkelsen is the new movie villain in Indiana Jones 5

Published:

Indiana Jones

As one of TV and film’s best actors, Mads Mikkelsen has played a vast range of characters over the years. He was a wizard in a Harry Potter spin-off, a James Bond movie villain, an Imperial Death Star scientist, a Marvel villain, and a cannibal in, well, Hannibal. Most recently, he played Jurgen Voller in Indiana Jones 5.

In the new movie, which also features the return of Harrison Ford, Voller is a Nazi-turned-NASA-scientist obsessed with the titular Dial of Destiny and it’s alleged mythological properties. At this point, Mikkelsen is pretty adept at playing movie villains, but in a new interview with Games Radar, he revealed there’s one character, in particular, he’s desperate to play.

“It’s not a real franchise but if you talk about genre… I always wanted to be a zombie,” he admitted.  “A Danish Nazi zombie. Why didn’t I think of that?”

YouTube Thumbnail

Doctor Voller might not be a zombie, but he’s no less formidable in the adventure movie. As Mikkelsen explained in an interview with Digital Spy, ‘This character had a passion, he had a dream. There was something he thought could have been much better resolved back in the ’40s, if only he had a chance to fix it, right? So that was in there.”

To find out Doctor Voller’s fate, you’ll have to wait until the Indiana Jones 5 release date. In the meantime, check out our guides to some of the best movies of all time, and the best zombie movies ever made — we reckon Mads will appreciate the latter list, at least.

Chronically online. Official Staff Writer and unofficial TikTok, The Boys, MCU, and streaming service expert. Past bylines include Business Insider, VICE, Rolling Stone, NBC, The Independent and more.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.