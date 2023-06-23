Mads Mikkelsen still has one career goal after doing Indiana Jones

As one of TV and film’s best actors, Mads Mikkelsen has played a vast range of characters over the years. He was a wizard in a Harry Potter spin-off, a James Bond movie villain, an Imperial Death Star scientist, a Marvel villain, and a cannibal in, well, Hannibal. Most recently, he played Jurgen Voller in Indiana Jones 5.

In the new movie, which also features the return of Harrison Ford, Voller is a Nazi-turned-NASA-scientist obsessed with the titular Dial of Destiny and it’s alleged mythological properties. At this point, Mikkelsen is pretty adept at playing movie villains, but in a new interview with Games Radar, he revealed there’s one character, in particular, he’s desperate to play.

“It’s not a real franchise but if you talk about genre… I always wanted to be a zombie,” he admitted. “A Danish Nazi zombie. Why didn’t I think of that?”

Doctor Voller might not be a zombie, but he’s no less formidable in the adventure movie. As Mikkelsen explained in an interview with Digital Spy, ‘This character had a passion, he had a dream. There was something he thought could have been much better resolved back in the ’40s, if only he had a chance to fix it, right? So that was in there.”

To find out Doctor Voller’s fate, you’ll have to wait until the Indiana Jones 5 release date. In the meantime, check out our guides to some of the best movies of all time, and the best zombie movies ever made — we reckon Mads will appreciate the latter list, at least.