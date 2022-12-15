Raiders of the Lost Ark star comments on Indiana Jones 5 appearance

We had our doubts, but the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 has put our mind at ease and promises this adventure movie could do the franchise justice. But, we still don’t know if Marion Ravenwood returns, so let’s see what the actor who played her in the ‘80s movie Raiders of the Lost Ark has to say.

Karen Allen played the love interest of Harrison Ford’s Indy in the second Indiana Jones movie, and her Marion Ravenwood was quite the badass herself. It was later revealed in the fourth instalment of the thriller movie series that Marion and Indy had a child together, so it makes sense that people would wonder if Marion is going to show up in the new movie.

Allen was in attendance at a recent screening of the latest Steven Spielberg movie The Fabelmans, and was quizzed by Showbiz411 about rumours she would be in Indiana Jones 5.

When asked if she will be appearing in the picture, Allen joked: “I could tell you but then I’d have to kill you! Seriously, I can’t say a word,” she said, before changing the subject.

She was then pressed some more on the matter, and was asked: “What about you and Indy having a kid? Last time it was supposed to be Shia LaBeouf. Now what?” The actor gave nothing away on that specific point, and seemingly played it cool enough to keep her possible cameo a secret for now.

While it’s very unlikely that Shia LaBeouf is in Dial of Destiny, there’s every chance that his on-screen mother would have a part to play. We will just have to wait and see.

