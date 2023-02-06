I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel in the works

Following the success of the Scream franchise reboot, Sony are looking to make a sequel of another hit 90s horror movie – I Know What You Did Last Summer. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr are in talks to return. Do Revenge’s Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is set to direct.

1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar (who is of course married to Freddie Prinze Jr), Ryan Phillippe, Johnny Galecki, and Anne Heche. A sequel was made in 1998, and a short-lived TV series spin-off aired in 2021.

The first two Scream movies (released in 1996 and 1997), and dark science fiction movie The Faculty (released in 1998), along with I Know What You Did Last Summer made for a genre teen movie boom in the late 90s. Kevin Williamson was the writer of all three, along with Dawson’s Creek – a pop-culture aware teen series which began airing in 1998. These movies paved the way for the Final Destination franchise to begin in 2000.

According to Deadline; “the idea for the new film came from Robinson and writer Leah McKendrick, who blew studio execs away when they pitched this idea for a sequel last fall especially given the recent success of the Scream franchise. That film was recently relaunched with original cast members returning and the idea of bringing back original cast members to draw in old school fans of the franchise, while also adding fresh faces to relaunch the series was too good for the studio to pass up on.”

“The studio also saw it important to not reboot the franchise but do a sort of ‘passing of the torch’ type of sequel where original cast members are brought back, while a new generation cast members are added to the ensemble.” This was the exact formula of Scream 5, which brought back Neve Campbell and David Arquette, and Courtney Cox had a role in 5, as well as the upcoming sixth movie.

Robinson’s Do Revenge was praised for being a throwback to darkly comedic teen movies Heathers (1988) and Cruel Intentions (1999). For more throwbacks, check out our guide to the best 90s movies.