Will there be an I am Legend 2?

In 2007 Will Smith led an adaptation of Richard Matheson's I am Legend but despite the horror movie blowing up at the box office we never got a sequel.

Will Smith as Dr Robert Neville in I am Legend

Updated:

I Am Legend

Will there be an I Am Legend 2? Based on the book by Richard Matheson, Will Smith’s I am Legend was one of the biggest films released in 2007, grossing $585 million at the worldwide box office.

It’s strange, then, that the horror movie — which saw Smith’s Dr Robert Neville battling zombie-like vampires known as Darkseekers — never got a sequel. Well, times have changed since the 2000s, and the suits in Hollywood aren’t afraid to greenlight a sequel even years after a film’s initial release these days.

That’s how we got the new Matrix movie and why all your favourite Spider-Man actors returned for No Way Home. So will Will Smith’s vampire movie finally get a sequel? Will there be an I am Legend 2?

Will there be an I am Legend 2?

Yes, I am Legend 2 is currently in active development, with Smith set to star alongside Michael B Jordan. But wait a minute. Didn’t Neville die during the events of the first movie? Well, yes, he did, but also, no, he didn’t.

In the theatrically-released ending, Neville dies after detonating a grenade in his lab. In the now-canon ending, though, Smith survives the attack on his lab after realising that the Darkseekers aren’t the monsters he believes them to be.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you love I am Legend, then check out our list of the best zombie movies. We’ve also got a guide on all the new movies coming in 2023, including horror flicks like Scream 6, Evil Dead Rise, and Saw 10.

More from The Digital Fix

Editor at The Digital Fix and fan of dressing like a time-traveller, Tom loves three things; the MCU, Spider-Man, Ghostbusters... oh, and writing in the third person.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.