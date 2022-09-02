Hugh Grant dedicates seat to memory of Colin Firth, but he’s not dead

British actor Hugh Grant has dedicated a cinema seat to the memory of his friend Colin Firth, even though he’s not dead (yet). The fun little joke has been spotted at a BAFTA cinema in London, and frankly, we think it’s legendary behaviour from Grant.

Grant is renowned for his work in the rom-com genre, where he found particular success in ‘90s movies such as Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill. He continued his work throughout the 2000s with iconic comedy movies like Bridget Jones’ Diary and Love Actually. Most recently, he gave his best ever performance in the family movie Paddington 2.

Turns out, the best thing he’s ever done though is a simple plaque on a cinema seat. The dedication to Colin Firth was spotted by journalist Elliot Gonzalez, who shared a picture on his Twitter account. The plaque, which was found at the the newly refurbished BAFTA theatre in London, reads: “In loving memory of Colin Firth. Not dead yet, but looks it. Sponsored by Hugh Grant.”

Gonzalez was unable to confirm how new this plaque is, but it’s certainly the first we’ve seen of it. We wonder if Firth himself has seen the hilarious dedication to his memory and what he thinks of it.

Firth himself has appeared in his fair share of romance movies, and even starred alongside Grant in the Bridget Jones movies. The pair were essentially rivals, as two of the most popular British heartthrobs of the ’90s and early noughties.

While the pair may be older now, Grant clearly hasn’t lost his sense of humour. And in his defence, we don’t think Firth looks dead. In fact, he’s still full of life, if his stunts in the action movie Kingsman are anything to go by.

