Best Hulu VPN in 2022

Streaming fans may find themselves looking for the best Hulu VPN, and if you’re one of them you’ve come to the right place. If you want to use this US-exclusive platform when you’re outside of the country, then you’re going to need a VPN that can help you avoid the regional restrictions.

Of course, a Hulu VPN can help protect your privacy too. Why should the faceless corporations of the world know everything that you’ve been watching on Hulu? What gives them the right to make a profile of you based on your viewing habits, and then try and manipulate you with carefully chosen adverts?

Our top VPN choice for Hulu is ExpressVPN, and we’ll explain why that is shortly, but we’ve also picked out four other top choices for our readers. Everyone’s going to need something a little different, and whether you need the fastest VPN or the best cheap VPN for Hulu, we’ve got recommendations to accommodate your needs.

The best Hulu VPN services are:

ExpressVPN – best for Hulu

CyberGhost – best money-back guarantee

Surfshark – best for families

NordVPN – best for speed

Ivacy VPN – best price

The best Hulu VPN

As we said above, we think ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Hulu. In addition to compatibility, Hulu also boasts a wide selection of servers within America, making it easier for you to find one to watch Hulu through. It also updates its servers’ IP addresses at a more frequent rate than many of its competitors, which means that even if Hulu blocks one of them, the chances are that the IP will refresh before long and it’ll be able to access it again before long.

It’s two biggest weaknesses are that it’s a little more expensive than other VPNS, and it also only allows you to have up to five simultaneous connections. Five should probably be enough for a lot of households anyway, but it is still notably lower than certain others who allow an unlimited total. As for the price, it’s a comprehensive service with lots of privacy measures in place and a broad selection of servers, so you get what you pay for, but that doesn’t change that this might be prohibitive for those with a lower budget.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

The best money-back guarantee

If you’re planning on getting a VPN specifically to use it with Hulu, then you’re going to want to be completely sure that it’s going to work properly with the service before you’re locked into the subscription. To give you complete peace of mind, CyberGhost gives you a 45-day money-back guarantee, meaning that you can get a full refund, no questions asked, should you change your mind at any point within the first month and a half.

But just as the trapeze artist doesn’t expect to fall, but uses a safety net anyway, you have no reason to expect CyberGhost to let you down. This is one of the best VPNs for streaming, and it has an even larger number of servers than ExpressVPN (although they’re in fewer countries). It may lack ExpressVPN’s impressive Lightway protocol, but what it does have is still an impressive package.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime, YouTube Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

The best VPN for families

Do you and your whole family tend to stream at the same time? You’re in the kitchen streaming something while you prepare dinner, your kids are streaming in the living room, and your partner is streaming in the bedroom? Meanwhile, everyone is browsing the internet on their phones as well. And their tablets. With Surfshark, you can protect everyone’s privacy on all of these devices, because it allows for an unlimited number of simultaneous connections.

Though it might have a smaller server total than the likes of ExpressVPN and CyberGhost, it still has a respectable total, including US servers that’ll get you into Hulu. This is also one of the few providers that offers a VPN free trial, giving you the chance to use it for up to seven days in order to get a feel for it before you enter your card details.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

The fastest VPN

For a lot of streaming fans, the highest priority will be finding the fastest VPN. For this, we recommend NordVPN. This service has an impressive average download time of 65.79Mbit/s for its servers, which sets it ahead of all the other options within this article. Your internet service provider might be artificially slowing your connection speeds when you use a lot of bandwidth, and not only can NordVPN mask your activities and stop this from happening, but you might find its high download speeds help everything run more smoothly.

As for its server selection, it’s middling but decent (5,308 servers in 60 countries) and you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a Hulu-compatible server through it. It also makes use of the WireGuard protocol in order to encrypt your data more quickly than a lot of VPNs can manage, so really it’s all about speed in more ways than one. It’s a good choice if you’re dealing with buffering or low quality videos.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

The best cheap VPN

Last but not least, we’d like to recommend Ivacy VPN as the best cheap VPN for Hulu. A big part of what makes this provider so appealing is the fact that you can get five years of VPN protection from it, for what works out as just $1 per month. This is, by far, one of the best prices you’ll find for a VPN, and on top of that, it’s a deal that’s exclusive to Digital Fix readers.

Are you worried that the cheaper price means that you’ll get a lower quality of service? Well, worry not. It uses military-grade 256-bit encryption in order to keep your online footprint as discreet as possible, and has thousands of servers in over 100 countries around the world, which is an impressive range. Add in ten simultaneous connections, and you’ve got something really special.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

We put this list together by considering the strengths and weaknesses of different VPN providers against one another, and then comparing them against the needs of Hulu users. While ExpressVPN gets our top recommendation, we are sure that any of the other providers mentioned in this article may be the best Hulu VPN for different readers, depending on what they’re looking for.

For VPN recommendations for other streaming services, check out our guides on the best Netflix VPN and the best Peacock VPN. Before long, you’ll be streaming content with the privacy you deserve.