Hocus Pocus 2: how do the Sanderson Sisters return?

How do the Sanderson sisters return in Hocus Pocus 2? It’s been nearly 30 years since the Sanderson sisters terrorised the citizens of Salem in the Disney movie Hocus Pocus. The last we saw of the cackling coven, they were defeated by Max and Dani and turned to dust.

It seems, however, that you can’t keep a good (or bad) witch down, and somehow, the Sanderson Sisters have returned. Yes, the sinister sisters have returned, but how? The only way for the Sandersons to be summoned back to the living world was by using a black flame candle, and as far as we know, the last one was already burned.

So how do the Sanderson Sisters return in Hocus Pocus 2? Well, don’t worry; we’ve broken down exactly how they pulled off their magical revival—warning spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2 ahead.

How do the Sanderson Sisters return in Hocus Pocus 2?

The Sanderson sisters are brought back to life by the machinations of Gilbert (Sam Richardson), the owner of the local magic shop. As a kid, Gilbert was there the night the Sandersons were first defeated and came to believe that their reputation as child-eating murderers was unfounded.

As he grew up, Gilbert dedicated himself to learning everything he could about the sisters, eventually discovering Winnie’s book. The book taught Gilbert how to make a new Black Candle so the sisters could be revived again.

Once he had the candle, Gilbert gave it to Becca and Izzy, who lit it on a Halloween night, summoning the sisters back to our world.