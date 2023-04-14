Heels season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Heels season 2 release date? The professional wrestling drama series about heroes and villains (aka “heels”) in the squared circle is set to return for a rematch, after the first season soared from the top turnbuckle and landed some impressive ratings. The only thing more dramatic than what happens in the wrestling ring is everything that happens outside of it, as anyone familiar with the “Montreal Screwjob” can tell you.

That backstage intrigue is the premise at the heart of drama series Heels, which follows two siblings who are the core characters of a Georgia wrestling company. Created by Marvel series and MCU movie writer Michael Waldron, it’s a fascinating world of muscular dudes and the simmering tension of toxic masculinity, helped by leading man Stephen Amell’s real backstage experience from his brief run as a WWE guest star. He even has a SummerSlam match in his history.

Thankfully for lovers of wrestling, drama, and the union of the two, Heels is coming back. As we prepare for the Heels season 2 release date, here’s everything we’ve learned about the TV series‘ return. It’s worth checking out before the bell rings.

Heels season 2 release date speculation

As of April 2023, there is no confirmed Heels season 2 release date, but Stephen Amell has told fans to expect it during summer 2023.

The first season of Heels ended in October 2021, and it was just a month later that Starz gave the nod to another run for the central characters. Things have stalled since then, and rumours the series was set for an October 2022 premiere proved to be false.

It’s not a production issue, with Amell saying filming was completed by July 2022. On the podcast Inside of You, he said that the process of “untangling” the tag team between Starz and Lionsgate had led to Heels getting trapped in the ropes.

But in an April 2023 post to fans on Twitter, Amell said the series should be back on screens “this summer”. Spandex at the ready, then.

Heels season 2 cast speculation

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will return to lead the Heels season 2 cast as the siblings heading up the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL).

Arrowverse star Amell plays the owner and top talent of the Duffy Wrestling League, Jack Spade – an in-ring villain. Alexander Ludwig, who is best known for The Hunger Games, plays Jack’s younger brother Ace – an athletic wrestling hero, who became a villain over the course of the first season.

Amell has also confirmed that there will be more in season 2 from controversial wrestler CM Punk, who brings some of his own persona to the bad guy role of Ricky Rabies. We’d expect Alison Luff back as Jack’s wife Staci, Mary McCormack as Jack’s business partner Willie, and Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, who broke free of her ringside role to become a wrestler in her own right – and ended the series as the DWL champion.

Possible Heels season 2 cast list:

Stephen Amell as Jack Spade

Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade

Alison Luff as Staci Spade

Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler

Mary McCormack as Willie Day

Mike O’Malley as Charlie Gully

Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin

Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth

Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins

James Harrison as Apocalypse

Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock

CM Punk as Ricky Rabies

Heels season 2 plot speculation

Heels season 2 will pick up in the wake of Jack Spade losing his championship, and Ace Spade forced to embrace his role as a bad guy.

The conclusion of Heels season 1 saw the Spade brothers come to blows for real in the ring, ruining their high-stakes championship match. Heels season 2 will continue to explore the difficult dynamic between the siblings, as well as the threat posed by the bloody shock and awe of rival wrestling company Florida Wrestling Dystopia (FWD) and its owner Gully (Mike O’Malley).

Jack and Ace’s chaotic ending left the road clear for Kelli Berglund’s Crystal to win the climactic ladder match and emerge as the champion of the DWL, so her continued evolution as a wrestler is definitely set to play a part in Heels season 2.

Is there a Heels season 2 trailer?

There is no full Heels season 2 trailer as of April 2023, but Stephen Amell has released a teaser clip. While we wait for a more detailed look, you can see the Heels season 1 trailer above.

In April 2023, Amell shared a flashback clip on Twitter, showing Jack and Ace in more harmonious days. It suggests that the series is going to delve further into the characters’ past, as well as dealing with their present-day power struggles and disagreements.

That’s everything we know about Heels season 2 for now, but return to this guide in the future for more news about the return of the Spade brothers.

