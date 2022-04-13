Heartstopper trailer promises charming rom-com Netflix series

Netflix has released the first trailer for Heartstopper, a charming teenage rom-com TV series about young love at a boarding school. The Netflix series is based on a comic by Alice Goesman, and it looks like the adaptation will retain the book’s look and feel.

The show follows Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), two boys on opposing sides of the social stratosphere, who gradually start to develop feelings for each other. More than having to bridge the divide for lunch and study, their relationship struggles with separate hobbies, as Charlie’s attempt to join in on rugby makes clear. Their friends aren’t the most keen either – can they catch a break at all?

You’ve got the standard meetcute beats in the trailer, with Charlie crushing on Nick from afar. They interact in the hallways, but oh no Charlie’s embarrassed himself, and now they’re sharing a desk in class, the awkwardness! Some borders are place on certain shots, as if it’s an actual comic, adding a vibrant feel that merges the two visual schools.

Oseman wrote and created the adaptation, which will be new on Netflix for this month, and the season will be eight episodes long. EurosLyn directed all eight episodes.

A description on YouTube reads: “Love meets doubt. Fear meets joy. Boy meets boy. Heartstopper, an eight chapter story about life, love and everything in between.”

The official synopsis reads: “Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.”

Heartstopper will be available on the streaming service from April 22.