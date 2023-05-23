HBO Max name change causes hilarious internet reaction

HBO Max memes have started to flow through Twitter as the streaming service is renamed with a load of new movies and TV series from studio Warner Bros.

In case you didn’t know, streaming service HBO Max is now Max. Part of David Zaslav’s ongoing slate of changes at Warner Bros, the platform will still have many of the best movies and TV series from the studio. Predictably, the internet isn’t sure about this alternation, spawning a wave of memes.

The format pokes at the simplicity of calling your service ‘Max’, picking various characters that could be the namesakes. This one, calling it for Max from Strangeer Things, is a perfect example, but there are plenty of of others. Here’s one that uses Max Lord, the movie villain from Wonder Woman 1984, and really the service could do worse than Pedro Pascal as its posterboy.

There are numerous others, all making joy out of something that’s ultimately quite arbitrary. But hey, you can’t buy this kind of viral publicity, either!

As part of the Max changeover, the library has received a makeover. DC movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been added, as well as a large number of others to a free, ad-supported tier.

HBO Max meme where it's implied the service is now named after Max from The Little Mermaid

This part of the service offers the best Batman movies, some of the best action movies, including The Matrix, and much more. These can all be streamed in 4K as well, offering viewers who don’t want to subscribe a premium watching option.

If you ask us, Max is clearly named after Batman villain Max Schreck, but we would say that. After all, Batman Returns is the ultimate goth Christmas movie. Have a look at our new movies list for more top tier entertainment.

