Harry Potter reunion producers fix Emma Watson and Oliver Phelps photo mistakes

It turns out that even the minds behind the Wizarding World seen in the popular Harry Potter movies make mistakes. HBO Max has recently whisked its wand and has released an updated version of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion, after editing errors involving mistaken identities amongst the cast of the fantasy movies in the original cut were found.

In the first version of the reunion special, a photo of Emma Roberts as a child was incorrectly labelled as Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Oliver Phelps (George Weasley) was mistaken for his identical twin brother James Phelps (Fred Weasley). According to Deadline, after fans picked up on the mistake with Emma Watson, the producers of the event swiftly corrected the blunder and released a statement about the pic.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabelled photograph to our attention,” the statement reads. “New version is up now.” Phelps flagged the issue with the swapped identity with his brother personally via Instagram – which has since been corrected as well.

Phelps shared a screenshot of the reunion with his name switched with his twin to followers, along with the caption: “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.”

Below is the picture of Emma Roberts that was initially labelled to be Emma Watson.

Luckily, all these cases of mistaken magical identity have now been corrected, as we mentioned above. The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion is currently available to watch on the streaming service HBO Max for US readers and on Now TV for UK viewers.

Fans can also look forward to Fantastic Beasts 3, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – which is set to hit theatres on April 8, 2022.