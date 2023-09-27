Harry Potter’s ending is so much better after this simple change

The Harry Potter franchise is still incredibly popular to this date, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Far from it, in fact, as this little edit to the final film’s closing moments proves.

Throughout the Harry Potter saga, there are plenty of scenes that we would suggest changes for. In fact, watching the Harry Potter movies in order now, in retrospect, leaves a lot to be desired at times. But, they still have enough charm and magic to be held up as some of the best fantasy movies of all time.

Now, normally, we just grumble about the things we wish we were different and do nothing about it. But this Reddit thread has actively caused change in the Wizarding World.

The original poster said: “Hot take: the epilogue of The Deathly Hallows should have been more colorful and having that lighting from the first two movies showing that the Wizarding World is now safe after Voldemort’s demise instead of still having that harsh lighting.”

Sounds like a good idea, right? Well, someone went one step further and actually fixed that iconic ending. YouTuber The Landonian took the time to color correct the finale of The Deathly Hallows, bathing the best Harry Potter characters in nice, bright lighting. You can watch that below.

As one Reddit user puts it, this new version “makes it look like the 1st movie’s aesthetic” and provides us with a “full circle moment.” Another user reckons the filmmakers “dropped the ball on moments like this that are so satisfying in the story.”

If only this was thought of at the time! If you want more witches and wizards, check out our guide to the Harry Potter cast and the best Harry Potter villains. Or, look ahead to new movies like Avatar 3 and The Marvels for lots of colorful moments.