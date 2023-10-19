Harry Potter’s Mad Eye Moody original design is absolutely terrifying

Of all the Defence Against the Dark Arts professors (and let’s face it, there’s been a lot), our favorite one from the Harry Potter movies is Mad Eye Moody. Introduced in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Mad Eye was a famous Auror who defeated many a Dark Wizard, losing his eye and a leg in the process.

In the Harry Potter book, Mad Eye is depicted as pretty grizzled and beat up, with a chunk of his nose missing, heavy scarring, and wild grey hair. Brendan Gleeson ended up joining the Harry Potter cast in the role, but the movie’s art department still went through a lot of concepts before deciding on how best to present the Harry Potter character on-screen.

Through the Harry Potter movies in order, this might’ve been the most difficult character to bring on-screen, as they had to rely on makeup and prosthetics as opposed to CGI. But nothing is more horrifying than some of the earlier concept arts for Mad-Eye.

The character’s age is never explicitly mentioned in the book, but in this concept art, they decided to make the character on the older side. This makes Mad Eye seem more frail than intimidating, while some of the scarring and the gouged-out nose look like more recent wounds.

But as well as looking pretty gross and distracting, these fresh-looking wounds wouldn’t really match up with the character. It’s said he got his scars from various battles over the years, so they should be much more healed over than this concept art suggests.

And if no one else is going to say it, then I will: having the eye as a blue crystal with a dilating pupil is just massively creepy. It also doesn’t fit with Mad Eye’s character to have something like a diamond in his eye socket. He seems too down-to-earth and practical to consider something like that.

Fortunately, the studio decided to go with an aged-down and much more subtle approach with Brendan Gleeson in the fantasy movie. He still has the scars and that infamous roaming eye, but it’s clear that the character’s look is a lot more understated in comparison to the concept art.

Ultimately, we’re glad they decided to deviate from the concept art. It’s way too gory for a PG-13, and would probably distract from the film way too much. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is one of the best movies in the franchise, and a huge reason for that is the balance they struck with creative decisions like this.

For more on the world of Harry Potter, check out our articles detailing the best Harry Potter villains, the Harry Potter TV series release date, and everything we know about the potential new movie, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Or, if you’re more Evermore High than Hogwarts, here’s what we know about Wednesday season 2.