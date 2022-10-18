Eddie Redmayne stole this Fantastic Beasts prop from movie set

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is full of cool costumes and special items, that it must be very hard for those involved in the fantasy movie series not to take a little trinket home with them. Well, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne succumbed to temptation, and stole a prop from the set.

The Harry Potter movie series looked to be over, but then the Fantastic Beasts saga came along and continued the legacy. With it, came lots of new Harry Potter characters, including Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, the lead of the spin-off adventure movie series. Scamander is an explorer and an expert on all the magical creatures in the wizarding world.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently to discuss his new drama movie The Good Nurse, Redmayne was asked about his time on the Fantastic Beasts productions, and confessed he stole a key prop from the movies.

Redmayne admitted he stole a prop from the movie based on a true story, The Theory of Everything, and then doubled down on his criminality by saying: “I’ve also recently stolen Newt’s briefcase from Fantastic Beasts. Tell no one.”

To be fair, with the Fantastic Beasts 4 release date yet to be confirmed, Remayne may end up never having the chance to take another piece of Potter memorabilia.

