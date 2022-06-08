Harry Potter designers making exhibit based on classic children’s book

The creative team which brought the Harry Potter movies to life are reuniting for an ambitious new exhibit in Scotland, where attendees will be able to immerse themselves into classic children’s books.

The exhibition will be created by graphic design company MinaLima, who helped direct the vision for fantasy movies like the Harry Potter franchise and the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series. As well as their work in film, MinaLima are also behind world-class exhibitions such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Belfast-based attraction dedicated to TV series Game of Thrones. Entitled ‘Enchanted Journeys: Adventures in Storytelling,’ the attraction is set to open in July 2022. It’s funded through a £280,000 ($350,948) grant awarded by the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund.

The attraction is set to be based on the art from MinaLima’s Classics series of children’s books for Harper Collins: which includes well-loved tales like Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, Pinnochio, and more. The opening of the attraction is also set to coincide with VisitScotland’s Year of Stories. Based in Moat Brae, Dumfries, the immersive, pop-up exhibition will be situated within Scotland’s National Centre for Children’s Literature and Storytelling.

Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, the people behind MinaLima, are quoted in the Daily Record as saying, “Our first foray into illustrating children’s classic tales was the enchanted world of Peter Pan – we have since re-imagined eight further fairytales – so it is fitting that we should create our first interactive exhibition at Moat Brae, the home of children’s storytelling.”

“[Through an] immense sensory exploration of the journey of each timeless story and its characters – including Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll; The Little Mermaid by Hans Christina Andersen; The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum; Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi and Peter Pan by JM Barrie – these classic tales of literature will continue to beguile children and adults alike.”

If you want to learn more about the creative duo behind this story, check out our interview with MinaLima, where we discuss all things Potter and Fantastic Beasts. Or, if news of this immersive journey has you itching for adventure, check out our guide to the best adventure movies.