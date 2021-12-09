Harry Potter cast reunite in first look at 20th anniversary reunion

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have reunited in our first look at the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will debut on the streaming service HBO max and is set to bring back a whole host of our favourite Harry Potter characters.

Aside from the main trio, we know that Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black). It’s not just the heroes who are returning; the Harry Potter villains will also make an appearance. So far, Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) have all been confirmed to appear, although we’re holding out hope Voldemort actor Ralph Finnes will appear as well.

The special, which we imagine will be similar to the recent Friends reunion, will include all-new interviews and the cast chatting about their favourite memories. It’s also been described as a “magical first-person journey” through the magical world of Harry Potter, whatever that means?

The Potter franchise is in a difficult position at the moment. The book’s author JK Rowling has been accused of making transphobic comments and has been criticised by LGBTQ+ charities and several members of the Harry Potter cast for her views on Trans people. Rowling will not be taking part in the reunion special.

Meanwhile, the next instalment in the fantasy movie series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, has been hit by several production delays. Filming was initially supposed to begin in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the firing of Johnny Depp delayed the shoot.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will air on January 1, 2022.