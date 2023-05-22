Harrison Ford reveals his one demand for doing Star Wars

It’s no secret that franchise veteran Harrison Ford doesn’t mind being cut free from ties to his best movies. His time in Star Wars ended when Han Solo was killed off in The Force Awakens, and the actor has been clear that Indiana Jones 5 will be his last. (Read our Indiana Jones 5 review to find out why that’s maybe for the best.)

When Harrison Ford signed on for Star Wars: A New Hope back in the 1970s, nobody could imagine what the franchise would become, nor how Han Solo would earn a legacy as one of the fan-favorite Star Wars characters.

Despite the potential of the IP, Ford already had an aversion to signing his name on the dotted line to appear in sequels, and he made sure not to agree to a particular part of his initial contract.

Ford told The Holywood Reporter it “never crossed” his mind he would revisit his iconic role. “I don’t even remember if that was in favor back in the older days. We didn’t do that [sequels] back then.”

“When I did the first Star Wars, the only objection I had to the contract was the sequel clause, which I didn’t sign.” He continued, “I didn’t want to be obliged. I wanted to see whether the one was successful before I was locked into two more.”

Despite his reputation, Ford doesn’t hate revisiting roles in new movies, “I was once asked by someone — I think it probably was a journalist because I can’t imagine anybody else asking me this question — ‘Are you going to repeat every goddamn movie you’ve ever done over again?’ I said, ‘Why not?'”

