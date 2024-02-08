Harrison Ford was fired after his first movie for hilarious reason

Harrison Ford might be well known now for the Star Wars movies and Indiana Jones movies, but once upon a time an executive gave him an earful on stardom.

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones
Anthony McGlynn's Avatar

Published:

Harrison Ford 

Few have had a career like Harrison Ford. Blockbusters on top of blockbusters, Harrison Ford‘s made plenty of the best action movies ever, but there was one exec who didn’t quite see the talent.

 

In an old interview with NBC News on the back of Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, Ford recalled how his first big screen appearance wasn’t exactly smoothly. He’d a quick walk-on part in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round, a 1966 thriller movie led by James Coburn. He got some harsh feedback afterward from the head of new talent.

“He called me into his office and said, ‘I want to tell you a story, kid’,” Ford recalls. “Kid, he always called me Kid. He was about 15 minutes older that I was, he said, ‘First time Tony Curtis was ever in a movie, he delivered a bag of groceries, a bag of groceries, kid. And you took one look at that guy, and you knew that was a movie star’.”

Not quite getting the drift, Ford responded: “Well I thought that was supposed to be a delivery boy!”

The executive fobbed him off as a result. “He said, ‘No no no, go back, learn, study, to be an actor’,” Ford says. “That guy and I, we had the final harsh words on parting from Columbia.”

YouTube Thumbnail

While that opportunity didn’t work out, 11 years later Ford would play Star Wars character Han Solo in A New Hope. Pop culture would change forever, and then the Indiana Jones movies started. Sometimes it takes more than one crack of the whip.

Check out our Indiana Jones 5 review to find out what we thought, and our new movies guide will tell you what else is out. Don’t forget our best movies list too, while we have you!

Anthony is The Digital Fix’s News Editor and resident Irishman. He joined the team after nearly a decade of freelancing, appearing in such publications as Variety, Playboy, IGN, and many more. Though he loves Star Wars, Alien, and zombie movies, you’ll just as quickly find him watching Studio Ghibli or The Muppets. Speaking of which, he’s interviewed Animal, who might just edge out Gerard Way, Ray Liotta, and Neil Gaiman as the coolest moment of his career. Dublin International Film Festival, Glasgow Film Festival, and FrightFest are among the events he’s covered, and he believes Blade Runner 2049 is almost as good as the first.