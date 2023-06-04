Harrison Ford changes his mind about the biggest Blade Runner question

Harrison Ford has changed his mind on the biggest lingering question from Blade Runner. One of the best science fiction movies of all time, Blade Runner is the Ridley Scott adaptation of the Philip K Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? starring Harrison Ford in the leading role as Rick Deckard.

In a dystopian vision of the future, Deckard is a bounty hunter who tracks down rogue replicants culminating in an iconic encounter with Rutger Hauer’s Roy Batty. The ultimate end of the film, which is regarded as one of the best movies of all time with its ground-breaking visuals, leaves it ambiguous as to whether Deckard himself is a replicant.

With many different cuts of the movie seeming to point towards a different answer, it was always left up to the audience to come to their own conclusions to a degree. However, Scott himself has consistently maintained that Deckard was in fact a replicant, while Ford has historically argued against that position saying Deckard was human.

Now though, Ford has changed his mind. “I always knew that [my character] was a replicant,” said Ford in an interview with Esquire. “I just wanted to push back against it though. I think a replicant would want to believe that they’re human, as this one did.”

It’s a sharp u-turn from the Star Wars movie legend, who has previously been adamant that it was important that Deckard was a human. With Ford changing his mind, it seems that the debate is finally laid to rest though.

The matter has been one which Blade Runner fans have debated for literal decades, and the recent sequel Blade Runner 2049 didn’t provide any particular evidence either way. Now, it’s case closed.

