Mads Mikkelsen teases Hannibal season 4, we dare to dream

As one of the best TV series of all time, you can’t blame us for being a little bit delulu about a possible Hannibal reunion. The thriller series ended after three explosive seasons back in 2015, but eight years on, Mads Mikkelsen seems ready to reprise the role of Hannibal Lecter.

Speaking to Deadline at the Indiana Jones movie premiere, Mikkelsen said, “There’s always a chance. There’s always a chance. It’s all about finding a home for it. Of course, we can’t wait twenty years, but in the next couple of years when someone finds it a home, I think we’re all ready to take it up again.”

With all the streaming services popping up in recent years, it’s not like a Hannibal reboot would lack a home. But the reason the drama series ended after three seasons in the first place is because it was tied up in a deal with Amazon Prime, which made it difficult for the critically-acclaimed series to find a new home.

At the time of its cancellation, NBC couldn’t justify keeping the show going because of low viewing figures, with producer Martha De Laurentiis blaming piracy for the fall of the show in an op-ed for The Hill.

“Did pirates kill Hannibal? Unfortunately, that is a cliffhanger that might last for a while,” she wrote. “With more than 2 million viewers watching our show illegally, it’s hard not to think online pirates were, at the very least, partly responsible for hundreds of crew members losing their jobs and millions of fans — who watched the show legitimately — mourning the loss of a beloved program.”

