Halo TV series trailer reveals March 24, 2022 release date

A new Halo TV series trailer has revealed more of the live-action sci-fi series. Capitalising on the previous footage, we get more of the Spartans getting ready for war, another look at Master Chief in action, and a release date of March 24, 2022.

Based on the FPS game franchise of the same name, Halo follows Master Chief, a supersoldier with enhanced combat skills who must prevent alien forces from obtaining cosmic weapons of mass destruction. He’s part of the United Nations Space Command, and with his AI companion Cortana, wages a one-man battle against enemies like the Covenant, the Flood, and more in the hopes of preserving humanity.

In the show, Pablo Schreiber plays Master Chief. the first teaser gave us a look at him donning the iconic helmet, before the second showed him jumping into battle. Now we’ve got a peak at the scale of action, and some of the massive, futuristic locations the plot will visit. Schreiber is joined by Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, Bentley Kalu, and Bokeem Woodbine as fellow Spartans, with Jen Taylor reprising her role from the videogames as AI companion Cortana.

We still don’t know a huge amount about the story for Halo, but ultimately it’s pretty cut and dry: Master Chief is the hero, and the aliens are the baddies. Check out the new Halo trailer below:

Natascha McElhone also stars, as Dr Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, the scientist behind the Spartan-II programme that bred Master Chief. It seems the show will interrogate the hero’s origins in some way, shape or form. Shabana Azmi and Rafael Fernandez are also in the cast.

Kyle Killen and Steven Kane developed the series, with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television collaboration with 343 Industries, Showtime, and Paramount.

The official synopsis reads:

Halo will premiere on March 24, 2022, exclusively on streaming service Paramount Plus.