Halo TV series teaser introduces Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief

A new teaser for Halo: The Series has been released on Twitter. The series will be coming exclusively to Paramount Plus in 2022.

Halo is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. The original Xbox game trilogy was released in 2001-2007 and has since spawned spin-off games, books, comics, films, web series and anime. The show was first announced in 2013, with Steven Spielberg as an executive produce and Neill Blomkamp rumoured to be directing at least the pilot. After years of development hell, Pablo Schreiber was announced to be playing Master Chief in April 2019. Filming began in October 2019, but like everything, it is likely that was interrupted or delayed by the pandemic.

In August 2019, Deadline reported that Natascha McElhone had been cast in two key roles: Cortana and Dr. Catherine Halsey, Bokeem Woodbine was also cast as Soren-066, along with Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, and Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha. In November 2020, it was reported that McElhorne had been recast in the role of Cortana by Jen Taylor, who voiced Cortana in every major game in the Halo franchise.

The teaser can be viewed below;

The opening of the clip shows Schreiber’s massive and heavily battle-scarred back. We then see him donning his helmet, with Jen Taylor as Cortana saying; “Hello Master Chief.”

Both directors and writers have come and gone from the much-delayed series, all the way up to showrunner level. Hopefully Schreiber has been a stabilising force at the centre of the show, bringing his experience from American Gods and going all the way back to The Wire.

It looks as though the wait will finally be over for Halo fans in early 2022, when they will finally get to check out the show. While you’re waiting, why not check out some of the best sci-fi series of all time?