Halo TV series trailer has Master Chief ready to fight the Covenant

We recently had the first teaser for the Halo TV series, and now we’ve got a full-length trailer for the sci-fi series. Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief takes centre-stage, with a good look at the FPS game hero in live-action.

Previously, we’d gotten Schreiber putting on the signature dark green Spartan suit, complete with Mjolnir Mark VI helmet. Now, we can see the armour in full motion, our protagonist flanked by a wave of other Spartans. They’re battling the Covenant, the alien race that represents Master Chief’s most common adversaries, and this encounter is huge – streaming service Paramount Plus has clearly spared no expense.

There’s the suggestion of some vehicles, and several of the other co-stars get a chance to shine, most prominently Natascha McElhone’s Dr. Catherine Halsey. Word is that the show won’t just be about explosions and pumping bullets into Covenant Elites, with “deeply drawn personal stories” inter-weaved with all the future war. You do get some sense of that here, in the emphasis on all the different characters that are caught in this new interpretation of Microsoft’s franchise.

You can watch the trailer below:

Kyle Killen are Steven Kane showrunners for the Halo TV series, with McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, and Bokeem Woodbine among the cast besides Schreiber. Halo will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus sometime in 2022.

The trailer was released as part of The Game Awards, where we also got the first Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer.

We’ll keep you updated on the Halo TV series as we get closer the premiere.