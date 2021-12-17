Halo TV series will have its own timeline

The Halo TV series is going to have its own canon away from the popular FPS games. According to Kiki Wolfkill, head of transmedia at 343 Industries, this is to make sure the stories are best served by their individual mediums.

“We’re referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline as a way of differentiating it from core canon, and both protecting core canon and protecting the television story,” Wolfkill says in an interview clip shared by Halopedia. “And by that I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other.”

This makes sense for many reasons, chief among them being that Halo now has six games, and a wave of other franchise spin-offs, forming quite the unruly backstory. Adhering to that puts a lot of strain on the creators of the small screen sci-fi series, whereas if they can just do their own thing, using television to tell a different kind of Master Chief story that still fits the tone of the universe, it may to more fascinating results.

Wolfkill has maintained that we’ll be getting a “different side” to Master Chief for this adaptation. “The biggest challenge with adapting the game is, the game is designed to put you into [Master] Chief’s armor,” she told IGN. “What we’re asking people to do with the show is to sit back and say we’re going to present a side of Chief that you just don’t get to play in the game.”

The upcoming Halo TV show now has its own canon status! It falls under something called the "Halo Silver Timeline". According to @k_wolfkill, this was done to help protect both the Core Canon and the TV show's story, letting each evolve to best suit the medium that they are on. pic.twitter.com/e3YAv5UDUm — Halopedia (@Halopedia) December 16, 2021

We don’t know much about the actual plot of the Halo TV series. So far, trailers have just focused on showing us Master Chief’s armour, and the Spartan artillery. Kyle Killen and Steven Kane developed and wrote the show, with Pablo Shreiber playing Master Chief. He’s joined in the cast by Natasha McElhone, Charlie Murphy, Bokeem Woodbine, Jen Taylor, and more.

Halo is coming to streaming service Paramount Plus in early 2022. While we wait to hear more, you can read about Halo Infinite on PC here, and consoles here.