Halloween producer says Michael Myers will never fight Freddy or Jason

Michael Myers won’t be starring in a slasher crossover film any time soon. During an interview with Comicbook.com, Ryan Friemann, producer of Halloween (2018) and the upcoming horror movie Halloween Kills, revealed that the Halloween franchise will be staying separate from other iconic horror characters such as Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees for the foreseeable future.

In the horror genre, we have seen plenty of franchises clash on the big screen. In 2003 we got to see Nightmare on Elm Street collide with Friday The 13th in Ronny Yu’s flick Freddy vs Jason. We have had a ghost movie crossover with Sadako from The Ring and Kayako from The Grudge. There has even been an intergalactic showdown with the monster movie Alien vs Predator. However, in the sea of notable horror characters battling it out, Michael Myers has stayed in his Halloween bubble.

Friemann, also senior vice president of Trancas International Films (the company that currently owns the rights to the Halloween franchise), discussed if Michael would ever star in a flick with another horror villain. “We always run into that because you always want to have Freddy [Krueger] and Jason [Voorhees], and then Leatherface has kind of crept into there on the Mount Rushmore of those guys,” Friemann explained. “I still like to think that Michael being the first is the best, and I think each has their own [appeal].”

“Freddy definitely has his silliness and is interesting. I’ve never truly been a Jason fan, but I find merit in all of them,” the producer continued. “We partner with Universal in their horror parks on the Titans of Terror, where all four of them are represented, but we try to really keep them on their own, so I don’t think you’ll see a Michael vs Jason or Michael vs Freddy on the docket for the future.”

Although it may be a tough pill for horror fans to swallow, keeping Michael away from Freddy and Jason may be a good idea. Both Freddy and Jason are outwardly supernatural entities, with one stalking dreams and the other a zombie-like killing machine. Although Michael Myers seemingly never dies, he is still presented as a man who just happens to be the embodiment of evil at the end of the day. Having a mortal serial killer collide with Freddy and Jason just doesn’t quite fit – sorry, slasher fans.

There won’t be any Halloween crossovers for now, so Freddy and Jason will just have to make do with their own franchises for the time being. Michael Myer’s next murderous rampage will be Halloween Kills, which will be released on October 15 in cinemas, and on the streaming service peacock for US viewers on the same day.