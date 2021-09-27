First five Halloween movies coming to Netflix UK this October

What better way to spend October 31 than binging John Carpenter’s Halloween franchise? That’s right, Netflix has revealed that come October, it will be adding a selection of horror movies, including the first five Halloween films, to its platform. This means that Michael Myers, and some unadulterated slasher gold is coming to our screens just in time for spooky season.

The streaming service broke the news on social media last week, sharing a list of its new and returning films on its Twitter and Instagram accounts ahead of October. In terms of the horror, and spooky inclined picks on the streamer’s list, Netflix revealed that Shutter Island, Addams Family Values, Shaun of the Dead and five of the Halloween movies would be available next month for its UK viewers.

As many horror lovers may know, there were originally seven sequels in the Halloween franchise that followed after Carpenter’s 1978 flick; and a 2007 remake helmed by Rob Zombie. However, director David Gordon-Green and Blumhouse Productions retconned the franchise back in 2018 – making a direct sequel to the 1978 film, titled Halloween (2018), and therefore pretty much cancelling out all of the ‘70s movie’s previous sequels.

But even though they aren’t canon anymore, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t worth watching. Here is a list of the Halloween movies expected to drop on Netflix come October:

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

The three missing (now non-canon sequels) from Netflix’s announcement are Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002). However, it isn’t the end of the world if slasher fans give those a miss anyway, since, as we said before, none of these films are canon anymore. The next relevant movie to the Halloween Franchise will be Halloween Kills, the direct sequel to the 2018 Halloween reboot.

Some new/returning films from the archive coming to Netflix UK/IE in October… 🎃🍂 Halloween 1-5

Shutter Island

Addams Family Values

Shaun of the Dead

Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Green Mile

Contagion

Saving Private Ryan

The Town

The Terminal — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 23, 2021

Halloween Kills is set to release on October 15 across UK and US cinemas. The slasher will also be available to watch on the streaming service Peacock for US fans on the same day. If you are after more streaming gore, here is our list of the best horror movies on Netflix.