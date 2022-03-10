Halloween Ends has wrapped

Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter of David Gordon Green’s Halloween Trilogy, has wrapped production. Christopher Nelson, a special effects make up artist, has posted a picture of a wrap gift on Instagram.

When David Gordon Green rebooted the Halloween franchise yet again in 2018, horror fans were not holding out much hope, given the track history. However, it was a surprise hit, making over $250 million at the box office and gaining an almost 80% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2021 follow up, Halloween Kills earned $130 million at the box office (during the pandemic) and was a streaming hit for Peacock.

Jamie Lee Curtis says that she really is hanging up the Laurie Strode wig this time and that Halloween Ends will be her farewell to a character she’s been playing on-and-off for 45 years. David Gordon Green won’t be resting on his horror rebooting laurels for long, because he’s already started working on a new Exorcist Trilogy. Halloween Ends is scheduled for release this – um – Halloween.

Christopher Nelson’s post includes a note from the team behind the film, including Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green and Jason Blum (of Blumhouse). It says; “Movies are little miracles. Hundreds of people come together and create fragments that then get linked and become movies. Every single crew and cast member have contributed their own special gifts, talents, focus and passions towards this trilogy.”

Nelson wrote; “Well… that’s that. A wrap on our Halloween trilogy FX Makeup. We have laughed, cried, and blood has flowed, on and off screen. I think fans will be surprised and really love this chapter. See you on October 14th. An honour being a part of this legacy and cinema history. In 1978, when I was 10 years old, if you told me I’d be here, I wouldn’t have believed it. David Gordon Green – words cannot express how wonderful it is to work with you. All good things must end…”

