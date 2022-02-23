Jamie Lee Curtis says goodbye to Laurie Strode as Halloween Ends wraps

After 44 years, a return from the dead and a lot of bloodshed, Jamie Lee Curtis is finally bidding farewell to her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, with filming for the upcoming horror movie Halloween Ends having now wrapped.

In an Instagram post, Curtis reflected on her long and gory battle with Michael Myers alongside a photo of a tattoo reading, “Laurie Strode 4 Ever.” Making it clear that her work on the scary movie franchise was done, Curtis wrote, “A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies. I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy.”

She continued, “It’s all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie.” Curtis then proceeded to thank all of the production companies associated with the revived Halloween movies as well as her co-stars, which include Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, and of course, her “nemesis” James Jude Courtney, who played Michael Myers in the 2018 Halloween reboot as well as 2021’s Halloween Kills.

This isn’t the first time Curtis, who is also known for her roles in Disney movies like Freaky Friday, said goodbye to the franchise. In the ironically-titled 2002 thriller Halloween: Resurrection, she was unceremoniously bumped off by Myers until David Gordon Green’s revival subsequently ignored these events and brought Laurie Strode back to life, kicking off a thrilling new trilogy for the Halloween franchise.

Halloween Ends marks the end of David Gordon Green’s rebooted Halloween trilogy, with the 2018 ‘requel’ and Halloween Kills. It’s believed Ends will finish Michael Myers off for good, but like any good killer, it’s unlikely he’ll stay dead for long.

Halloween Ends is in theatres October 14, 2022, while the majority of the spine-chilling movies are available to view on streaming service Shudder.