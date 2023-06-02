The new Guy Ritchie movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

If you're looking for a great action movie to watch, look no further than Guy Ritchie's new movie that's now available on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

Jake Gyllenhaal in The Covenant
Jessica Cullen

Published:

Guy RitchieThe Covenant

When it comes to slick action movies, Guy Ritchie‘s the man. From RocknRolla to Operation Fortune, to live-action Disney remakes, to spy movies, Guy Ritchie has done it all. And he’s done it all in style.

Now, one of his new movies is available to stream from the comfort of your own home, thanks to Amazon Prime. The Covenant, which came out this year, is his turn at a war movie.

It stars Jake Gyllenhaal as John Kinley, as US Army Sergeant who is saved by an interpreter on his squad, Ahmed (played by Dar Salim).

The Covenant received positive reviews from critics and audiences upon its release back in April, and grossed $17 million worldwide. It also currently sits at a 98% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thankfully, you can now get a chance to see it on Amazon Prime Video for UK subscribers. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account, you can sign up for one here.

YouTube Thumbnail

And, if you’re a US subscriber, you can rent the thriller movie on the streaming service for $19.99.

You can also check out all the best Amazon Prime movies you can watch now. Or, if you’re looking to see what exists on other platforms, you can find out what’s available on our list of the best Netflix movies and best Disney Plus shows.

In other news, check out the best TV series and the best movies of all time that you should be watching, as well as all the 2023 movies we’re most looking forward to seeing.

A devotee of '90s action movies, The Truman Show, and Succession. Jess has previously written for the likes of Refinery29, Slate, and Cosmopolitan.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.