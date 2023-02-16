Michelle Pfeiffer’s Grease 2 audition sounds incredibly embarrassing

Grease very nearly wasn’t the word for Michelle Pfieffer, as she recalled in a 2019 interview with James Corden how getting the lead in ‘80s movie Grease 2 was “a total fluke.”

Grease 2, the sequel to the hit musical Grease, returns to Rydell High two years after the original cast graduated (although Frenchy is still knocking around). In something of a role reversal, Grease 2 revolves around Sandy’s cousin, nerdy British exchange student Michael Carrington.

Michael sets out to win the heart of Pink Ladies leader Stephanie, who can only date greasers and is reeling from her recent break-up with T-Birds leader Johnny.