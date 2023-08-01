Good Omens season 2 – the coffee theory explained

[Spoilers ahead for the Good Omens season 2 finale] What is the Coffee Theory in Good Omens season 2? If you’re as big a fan of fantasy series Good Omens as we are, you will probably have binged all of season 2 now that it’s arrived on Amazon Prime. And if you have reached the heartbreaking finale in episode 6, you’ve probably been crying into your large oat milk latte with a dash of almond syrup ever since.

In the Good Omens season 2 ending, Crowley (David Tennant) finally confesses – in his own clumsy way – his feelings for Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), and says that he wants them to run away together. Somewhere where neither heaven or hell can find them. But, Aziraphale has just been persuaded by The Metatron (Derek Jacobi) to return to heaven and replace Gabriel (Jon Hamm) as the Supreme Archangel.

Aziraphale says that he can restore Crowley back to angel status, and that Crowley can also ascend to heaven to rule as Aziraphale’s second-in-command. Crowley bitterly rejects this proposal, and the two go their separate ways. But an interesting fan theory has arisen that could possibly explain Aziraphale’s actions at the end of the fantasy series. So – what is the coffee theory?

What is the Coffee Theory in Good Omens season 2?

Good Omens fans believe that The Metatron puts something in the coffee that he gives to Aziraphale to make him more suggestible. They think the Coffee Theory explains why Aziraphale acts oddly at the end of the episode – leaving Crowley – and even weirder, abandoning his bookshop to return to heaven.

What is the evidence for the Coffee Theory in Good Omens season 2?

A weird amount of time is spent on The Metatron ordering a large oat milk latte with a dash of almond syrup from Nina’s coffee shop, and then giving it to Aziraphale, with lots of emphasis put on what the coffee contains.

Some fans believe that The Metatron poisoned the coffee with cyanide – which smells of almonds. This probably wouldn’t kill an angel, but could have a weird effect on him. In The Resurrectionists ‘minisode,’ Crowley takes laudanum and it has an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ effect – making him really small and then really big. This suggests that angels and demons are strangely affected by drugs and poisons.

When The Metatron orders the coffee from Nina, he comments on the name of the cafe: Give Me Coffee or Give Me Death, and asks if anyone has ever ordered Death. This could suggest that he is in fact ordering a cup of Death.

Some fans believe that they could hear the ‘miracle’ sound effect when The Metatron hands Aziraphale the coffee, suggesting that he has performed a kind of spell on it.

Aziraphale has always loved earth, and especially his bookshop. When Crowley says; “you can’t leave your bookshop” Aziraphale shrugs and says; “nothing lasts forever.” Which is extremely out-of-character.

When Crowley kisses Aziraphale, his immediate response is; “I forgive you” which is a really weird way to respond to a kiss.

So, that’s the Coffee Theory explained and frankly, if it helps us get through the next months or maybe even years until Good Omens season 3 release date (please heaven, let there be a season three!) – we’ll take it!

While we sit here sobbing into the cup of hot chocolate that Jim has made for us, check out our Good Omens season 2 review and our Good Omens season 2 cast guide.