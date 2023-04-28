Stranger Things star joins cast of Ridley Scott’s new movie

The cast of Ridley Scott’s sequel to his 2000 Best Picture Oscar winner Gladiator continues to grow with impressive names. Paul Mescal is set to star as a grown up Lucius, and Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington are previously announced names. Connie Nielsen is reportedly returning, as Lucius’ mother Lucilla. And Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn is in talks to join Gladiator 2, as Emperor Caracalla.

Gladiator 2 is set for release in November 2024, almost a quarter of a century after the sword-and-sandal historical epic starring Russell Crowe was released. The drama movie was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning 5, including Best Actor for Crowe.

Since Joseph Quinn’s breakout role as Eddie Munson (RIP) in Stranger Things, he has already been snapped up for the spin-off to A Quiet Place starring Lupita Nyong’o. It’s directed by Michael Sarnoski, who directed Nicolas Cage’s best movie Pig. A Quiet Place: Day One is set for a March 2024 release date, so Quinn will be ruling 2024 at this rate.

John Mathieson (cinematographer), Arthur Max (production designer), and Janty Yates (costume designer) are all returning from the first movie. Most of the main stars, such as Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, cannot return as their characters died in the first movie. Phoenix is instead working on Ridley Scott’s Napoleon movie. Veteran British actor Oliver Reed died during filming and some of his scenes had to be completed with the aid of CGI.

Gladiator reinvigorated the sword-and-sandal genre, which had been dormant since the 1960s. It was followed by Troy (2004), Alexander (2004), Kingdom of Heaven (2005), 300 (2007), and Immortals (2011).

