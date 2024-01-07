Channing Tatum hated this action movie so much he asked to be killed

Channing Tatum is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Over the years, we have seen him win hearts in films such as the rom-com The Lost City, the thriller movie White House Down, and the comedy movie 21 Jump Street. However, there is one flick in the actor’s filmography that he doesn’t remember fondly – in fact, he hated it so much that he tried to get his character killed off.

In 2009 Tatum’s big break came when he was cast as the character Duke in the action movie G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. The film threw the star into Hollywood’s eye line and proved to be a box-office hit, grossing over $302 million worldwide, and spawning a sequel in 2013 titled G.I. Joe: Retaliation. But, despite its success, Tatum wasn’t a massive fan when it came to his contract.

During a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, Tatum was asked if he pushed for his character to be killed off in the first ten minutes of G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Without hesitation, the actor responded with a clear “yes”.

The star went on to reveal how he didn’t regret his choice “The first one I passed on seven times, but they had an option on me, and I had to do the movie,” he explained. “So the second one, I obviously just didn’t want to do that one either.”

The lie detector results came back, reporting that Tatum was telling the truth about his G.I. Joe account. However, even without the machine’s clarity, it isn’t hard to believe that the actor would push for his character to be killed off, given how vocal Tatum has been with his feelings about the franchise.

During a past interview on the Howard Stern Show, Tatum had previously revealed his distaste of the G.I. Joe movies, and how he felt trapped by the three-picture deal he signed. The star had to turn down multiple opportunities due to the contract that he jumped on as an upcoming and less experienced star.

While he was grateful for the push the first G.I. Joe film gave his career, he felt backed into a corner. “[But you have] no option. ‘You’re doing this, or we’re gonna sue you’,” he said.

