Channing Tatum hates his G.I. Joe movie, claims he was pushed into it

Channing Tatum has established himself as one of Hollywood’s favourite stars. Over the years, we have seen him thrive in comedy with 21 Jump Street, steal hearts in rom-coms like Magic Mike, and get serious with drama movies such as Foxcatcher. But there is one chapter in his long-running career that Tatum isn’t too keen on – his part in Paramount Pictures’ G.I. Joe franchise.

During a past interview on the Howard Stern Show, Tatum’s big break as the character Duke in the 2009 action movie G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra came up in conversation. G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra would throw the actor into Hollywood’s eyeline, and be the stepping stone to his casting in bigger projects. It was also a box-office hit, grossing over $302 million worldwide, and spawning a sequel in 2013 titled G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

But despite the flick marking a turning point in his career, Tatum doesn’t remember it fondly. In fact, the actor told Stern: “Look, I’ll be honest. I fucking hate that movie. I hate that movie.”

“I was pushed into doing that movie,” Tatum continued, explaining how he felt as if he couldn’t turn down the enticing deal back in the day.

“From Coach Carter, they signed me to a three-picture deal […] They give you the contract, and they go, ‘Three-picture deal, here you go.’ And as a young [actor], you’re like, ‘Oh my god, that sounds amazing, I’m doing that!'”

Tatum went on to say how, after signing the contract, he started having doubts and had to turn down “several” other opportunities due to his commitment to G.I. Joe. Understandably, feeling trapped by the decisions of his young self, may have added to the star’s animosity towards the franchise.

However, Tatum clarified that he is aware of how lucky he was to be cast in the project at the end of the day. “That was really not all that bad,” he said. “[But you have] no option. ‘You’re doing this or we’re gonna sue you'”.

Currently, Tatum is staying far away from G.I. Joe, and is busy with Mag Mike 3, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, directed by Steven Soderbegh. The star is also currently filming the thriller movie Pussy Island alongside the likes of Naomi Ackie, Simon Rex, and Christian Slater.