Jason Reitman wants the Ghostbusters mythology to “keep growing” from Afterlife

Jason Reitman’s new comedy movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife will introduce a new generation to the Ghostbusters, but his ambitions don’t end there. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Reitman explained that he and his father Ivan – who directed the original two films – want to see the series continue to grow and evolve.

“I think it’s no secret that my father and I would love Ghostbusters mythology to keep growing from Afterlife,” he explained. “We wanted to make a movie that would set the table for all kinds of Ghostbusters films.”

When we pressed him to explain whether that meant he’d return for a potential Ghostbusters 4 (Or Ghostbusters 5 if you count Paul Feig’s 2016 movie and you should), he wouldn’t or couldn’t elaborate but hinted that he’d like to see thing move beyond America. “I don’t know what they are, and I can’t tell you what they are, ” he continued. “But every culture has a relationship with the supernatural. And we would love to see Ghostbusters continue to expand.”

Quite what he means by this we don’t know. It would be interesting after the events of Afterlife to see ghosts from across the world and see how other teams deal with their regional, spooks, spectres, and ghosts.

We know that Dan Ackroyd is working on a Ghostbusters prequel project. He told City News Canada he’s actually written ‘Ghostbusters High’ which he envisions as either a movie or a TV series.

“I’ve written Ghostbusters High, where they meet in New Jersey in 1969 and we’re looking to do that as probably a glorified feature or pilot within the next maybe five years,” he said. “It would lead to a television project and I thought of [Jason Reitman]immediately for that. It’s on his desk but that’s years away from the current project. But it’s a neat idea for a prequel. Imagine casting the three characters as teenagers!”

There’s also the long-gestating animated movie, which was announced in 2015. The last we heard the movie was supposed to enter development after Afterlife finished production so if it’s coming we should hear about it soon.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set for release on November 18.