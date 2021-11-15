How to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife – can you stream the new Ghostbusters movie?

How can you watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Spooks, spectres, and ghosts best watch out because the Ghostbusters are back. Yes, after multiple delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, is finally getting its highly anticipated release.

A direct sequel to Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II (the film ignores Paul Feige’s 2016 reboot), Afterlife picks up thirty years after the original film’s events. In the intervening years, the Ghostbusters have separated and the general public has forgotten, for the most part, about the existence of the paranormal. All that changes, though, when single mother Callie (Carrie Coon) is evicted from her home and forced to drag her kids, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), halfway across the country to her late father’s abandoned farmhouse.

While there, the kids slowly learn more about their estranged grandfather, a certain Egon Spengler, and slowly realise that the earthquakes that have been plaguing the town aren’t natural. But what’s causing the quakes? Who is Ivo Shandor? And what was Egon’s final plan? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out, but trust us, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been worth the wait. But dear reader, you may be wondering: how can you watch it? Well, grab your proton pack because we’re about to explain everything…

Where can you watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be haunting cinemas from November 18 here in the UK and from November 19 in the US. So if you want to know if bustin’ still makes you feel good, you’re going to have to head down to the multiplex.

It’s been a long road to the silver screen for Afterlife. Like several films initially set for release in 2020, the comedy movie has been delayed numerous times. It was originally set to open in America in July last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant plans had to change.

Sony initially pushed the action movie’s release to March 5, 2021, but the film was further delayed until June. Eventually, as other studios reshuffled their 2021 slates, Sony settled on a November release. Phew! And you thought designing a portable fusion reactor was complicated!

Can you stream Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

No. At the time of writing, you cannot stream Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Unlike other companies, Sony – the studio that produced Afterlife – don’t have a bespoke streaming service to drop movies on.

So, unfortunately, if you were hoping for a situation like Dune where the film dropped on streaming the same day it hit theatres, then you’re out of luck. Now that’s not to say it won’t hit streaming eventually, but that likely won’t be until next year. So for now, if you want to watch a new generation of Ghostbusters, you’re going to have to head to the cinema.

