Ghostbusters: Afterlife – release date and everything else we know

We’re just a few months away from the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the newest instalment in the hit series about everyone’s favourite paranormal exterminators. With that in mind, we’re sure that you have plenty of burning questions about the film, like what’s the story? Where can I watch the trailer? Is Bill Murray in it? Unfortunately, you won’t find the answers to those questions even in Tobin’s Spirit Guide.

Luckily for you dear reader, we’ve scoured this world and the next to bring you an article breaking down everything you could ever possibly want to know about Ghostbuster: Afterlife – convenient, right? So grab your proton pack, zip up your jumpsuit, and happy hunting because we’ve heard bustin’ makes you feel good!

What is the story of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

We actually know a fair amount about Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s plot, which we’ve pieced together from official sources, cast interviews, and the first trailer. According to Vanity Fair, the film is in the original continuity, and completely ignores Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot.

We also know – thanks to the official synopsis – that the film moves the action out of New York City and into a small town, Summerville. It’s here while exploring their grandfather’s creepy farm that the siblings, Phoebe and Trevor, “discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind”.

When Summerville starts experiencing the usual spooky shenanigans and ghostly goings-on, the siblings are forced to take action and assume the mantle of the now-forgotten Ghostbusters, who’ve become something of a myth since the “Manhattan Crossrip of 1984”.

Where is the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has had one trailer so far, and while it didn’t give much away in terms of the plot – instead outlining the premise – it made clear it’s going to be a love letter to the original.

From the haunting remix of Elmer Bernstein’s original Ghostbusters music to the loving shots of the Ecto-1, it’s clear this film is going to be a treat for fans of the 1984 original. Let’s not even mention the references to Egon and his moulds, spores, and fungus collection. It’ll make me cry…

Who is in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast?

There’s a whole new generation of Ghostbusters with Finn Wolfhard (Trevor) and Mckenna Grace (Phoebe) leading the cast. They won’t be alone though (you can’t leave kids alone, not even in a comedy) and they’ll be joined by Carrie Coon, playing their mum Callie and Paul Rudd as the teacher Mr. Grooberson.

Behind the camera is writer and director Jason Reitman (Juno), the son of Ivan Reitman the original Ghostbusters’ director, so he knows a thing or two about ghosts.

Of course, the big question is, will the original Ghostbusters – Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler, Ray Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, and Dana Barrett – make an appearance?

Will the original Ghostbusters be in Afterlife?

Of the surviving original Ghostbusters cast, it’s been confirmed that Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett), and Billy Murray (Peter Venkman) are all reprising their roles from the original 1984 film.

Kick off @Ghostbusters Day with a special message from Producer #IvanReitman and local Paranormal Investigator and Eliminator #BillMurray! 💥

Don’t miss our Twitter Spaces Event with cast and filmmakers hosted by @IGN today at 2 pm PT. https://t.co/Cex3X0C9YE pic.twitter.com/9zDYXNWKHU — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) June 8, 2021

It seems that Rick Moranis (Louis Tully) won’t appear in the movie, as he’s been retired from filmmaking for some time. That said, with the trailer highlighting Egon’s obvious importance to the overall story of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it seems likely we’ll see a tribute of some kind to the late, great comedy star.

When is the Ghostbusters: Afterlife release date?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has had a slightly tumultuous release. It was initially scheduled for release on July 10 2020, but got pushed back to March 2021 because of the pandemic. Unfortunately, it was later delayed again to June 11, 2021, before getting delayed one final time to November 11, 2021.

That's everything we know about Ghostbusters: Afterlife – we'll be keeping this post updated as new details emerge.